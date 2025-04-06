Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $1.55 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 23,688.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group accounts for about 0.6% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,132,000 after acquiring an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,610,000 after purchasing an additional 71,854 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

