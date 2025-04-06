Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Acquires 41,818 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 438.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

