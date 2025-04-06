Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $750,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,407 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Align Technology by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 486,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,392,000 after acquiring an additional 97,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partners raised Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

ALGN stock opened at $153.51 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $331.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

