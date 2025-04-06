Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

ARTW stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

