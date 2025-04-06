Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Bought by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 181.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ARM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ARM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.41.

ARM opened at $87.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.30. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $84.39 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

