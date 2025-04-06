Aristides Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $159.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

