Aristides Capital LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Investors Title comprises about 0.5% of Aristides Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.60% of Investors Title worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Investors Title by 73.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Investors Title by 65.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Investors Title by 33.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $227.74 on Friday. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $146.41 and a 52 week high of $290.40. The company has a market capitalization of $429.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.39.

Investors Title Cuts Dividend

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Investors Title Profile

(Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

