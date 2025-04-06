Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in YETI by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,114,000 after acquiring an additional 489,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,131,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $36,778,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in YETI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI opened at $30.12 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.77.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

