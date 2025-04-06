Aristides Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $147.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

