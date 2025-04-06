Aristides Capital LLC Buys 17,040 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group comprises 1.0% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of The Hackett Group worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $3,256,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 165,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $754.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

