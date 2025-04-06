Aristides Capital LLC Acquires 1,550 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 62,362 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 254,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 726.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

