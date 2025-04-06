Aristides Capital LLC Acquires 151,510 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,510 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure accounts for about 2.3% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 2.50% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 190,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,713.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 209,910 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 127,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYG stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

