Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 2.8 %

FDX stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.95. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $203.90 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.71.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,693. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

