Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 366 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 420,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,980,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

