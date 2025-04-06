Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of POCT opened at $36.78 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.