Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and traded as low as $10.87. Andritz shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 758 shares traded.
Andritz Stock Down 5.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.97.
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Andritz AG will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Andritz Increases Dividend
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.
