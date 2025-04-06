Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Trading Down 15.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Free Report) were down 15.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 77,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 39,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
Andean Precious Metals Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.06.
About Andean Precious Metals
Andean Precious Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and processing of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in San Bartolomé project in Bolivia; and the Soledad Mountain mine and heap leach located in Kern County, California.
