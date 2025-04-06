Analyzing Cadeler A/S (CDLR) and Its Rivals

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cadeler A/S to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $248.74 million $12.44 million 22.28 Cadeler A/S Competitors $848.85 million $123.28 million 2.02

Cadeler A/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. Cadeler A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Cadeler A/S Competitors 31.45% 15.50% 7.87%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S’s peers have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cadeler A/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadeler A/S Competitors 298 1776 1904 109 2.45

Cadeler A/S presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.52%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 91.23%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadeler A/S peers beat Cadeler A/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.