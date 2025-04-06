Analyzing Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) & Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) and Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Solar Integrated Roofing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Solar Integrated Roofing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling 8.12% 8.27% 2.51% Solar Integrated Roofing -623.62% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $1.01 billion 0.41 $22.10 million $0.32 5.34 Solar Integrated Roofing $37.31 million 0.03 -$27.40 million ($0.03) 0.00

This table compares Borr Drilling and Solar Integrated Roofing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Borr Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Integrated Roofing. Solar Integrated Roofing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Borr Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Borr Drilling has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Integrated Roofing has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Borr Drilling and Solar Integrated Roofing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solar Integrated Roofing 0 0 0 0 0.00

Borr Drilling currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Borr Drilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Solar Integrated Roofing.

Summary

Borr Drilling beats Solar Integrated Roofing on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

