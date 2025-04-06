Analysts Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target at $160.79

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 9.6 %

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $255,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 199,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.