Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Price Target at C$50.25

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.25.

AFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Price Performance

In other Ag Growth International news, Director Anne De Greef-Safft acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.99 per share, with a total value of C$73,985.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Householder bought 4,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,040.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $436,101. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFN stock opened at C$32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$31.60 and a 1 year high of C$63.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.72. The company has a market cap of C$611.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

