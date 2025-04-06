Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,872 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 1.9% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $32,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,014,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,223,000 after acquiring an additional 507,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

