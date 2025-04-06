Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 257019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $543.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,880. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 633,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 67,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 78,992 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

