AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYW) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYW – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.60% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MAYW opened at $28.88 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (MAYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYW was launched on Apr 28, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.