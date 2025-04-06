Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 877.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $276.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

