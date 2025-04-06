Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 158.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 3.4 %

ALK stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,976. The trade was a 49.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 22,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $1,733,915.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,061.02. This trade represents a 41.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

