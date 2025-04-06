ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADEN shares. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on ADENTRA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ADENTRA from C$60.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cormark reduced their price objective on ADENTRA from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADEN
ADENTRA Stock Performance
ADENTRA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.
About ADENTRA
Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ADENTRA
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.