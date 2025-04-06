ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADEN shares. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on ADENTRA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ADENTRA from C$60.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cormark reduced their price objective on ADENTRA from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE ADEN opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. ADENTRA has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $474.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

