AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 32947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

