60,000 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,506,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,214,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of eBay by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,350,000 after buying an additional 677,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $40,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,807. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.46.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

