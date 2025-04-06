45,000 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

