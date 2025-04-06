4,382 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMF. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMF opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $58.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

