34,691 Shares in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Purchased by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,691 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Orion Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 101,526 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 150,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORN. B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Orion Group stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $196.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $216.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.