32,921 Shares in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG) Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 331,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 90,692 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSEARCA CGNG opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59.

About Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

