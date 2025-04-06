2Xideas AG Sells 22,851 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

2Xideas AG cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,851 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of ADI opened at $164.60 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.14 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

