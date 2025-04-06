2Xideas AG Sells 1,004 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

2Xideas AG decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up 1.4% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 2Xideas AG owned 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 805.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.80.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $198.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.18. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

