2Xideas AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

2Xideas AG cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,124 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.05% of Entegris worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Entegris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Entegris by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

