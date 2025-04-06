2Xideas AG Boosts Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

2Xideas AG raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,653 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 2.4% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.30% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

HALO stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,567.40. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,126,499.68. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,786,668. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

