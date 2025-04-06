24,793 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000. Wix.com comprises about 1.4% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 105,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX opened at $150.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.96. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Wix.com announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

