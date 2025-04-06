2,239 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of ACLS opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

