19,916 Shares in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep (NYSEARCA:SEPM) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep (NYSEARCA:SEPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep in the 4th quarter valued at $1,718,000. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep during the 4th quarter worth $306,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SEPM opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – September (SEPM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one year period. The exposure is reset annually in September SEPM was launched on Sep 20, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

