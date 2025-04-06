1,900 Shares in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Purchased by Hurley Capital LLC

Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $36.28.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile
