1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.85. 8,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 11,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in a report on Friday, March 7th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOW. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 113,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.
