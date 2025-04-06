18,742 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5,983.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.