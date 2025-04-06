143,000 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

