13,084 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 312.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 63,275 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:DJUL opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $43.17.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

