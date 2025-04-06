12,979 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Teradyne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $163.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.