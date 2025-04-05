Yoffe Investment Management LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,335,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $805,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,997,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $385,258,000 after buying an additional 6,569,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,779,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $194,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,155,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,950 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,241,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

