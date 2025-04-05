Yoffe Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $19.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

