YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.55 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 35216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

YASKAWA Electric Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

