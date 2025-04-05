Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Trading Down 5% – Here’s Why

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.
Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.
Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.